GCN Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $60,840.83 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GCN Coin has a market cap of $60,840.83 and $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.48 or 0.00377018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009339 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.