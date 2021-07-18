Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

AUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 305,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,326. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

