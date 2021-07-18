Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $721,348.13 and $6,853.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00102819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00148672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,697.18 or 1.00029793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars.

