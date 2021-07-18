Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.91 Million

Brokerages expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce $269.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.26 million and the highest is $274.90 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $250.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.02. 818,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,845. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $144.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 128.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $129,811,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,104,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 132.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after acquiring an additional 663,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

