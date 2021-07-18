Treat DAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $411.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $952,327.90 and $411.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00102819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00148672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,697.18 or 1.00029793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

