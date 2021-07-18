Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $23.75 million and $167,660.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00102819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00148672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,697.18 or 1.00029793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

