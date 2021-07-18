$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Cimarex Energy reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 425.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $9.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.90.

XEC traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.08. 733,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,651. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

