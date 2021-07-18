Short Interest in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Declines By 22.8%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 988,100 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kearny Financial stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,959. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $940.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 42,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 158,517 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

