First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 128,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.