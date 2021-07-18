Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Drops By 53.2%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,600 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IVAC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 48,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 million, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.98. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Intevac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 238,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intevac by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Intevac by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intevac by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 80,385 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

