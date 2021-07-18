Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.94. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $98.19. 1,453,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

