$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Kontoor Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:KTB traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 427,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,027. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $225,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,303,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

