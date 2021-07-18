$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Kontoor Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:KTB traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 427,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,027. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $225,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,303,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

