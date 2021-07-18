$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

BMRC traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 44,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,430. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

