Short Interest in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Grows By 53.9%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 919,700 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the June 15th total of 597,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
HRMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 235,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,638. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
