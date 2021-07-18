Short Interest in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Grows By 53.9%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 919,700 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the June 15th total of 597,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

HRMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 235,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,638. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

