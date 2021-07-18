Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Up 51.4% in June

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the June 15th total of 142,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Muscle Maker by 37.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRIL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 407,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,124. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33. Muscle Maker has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 160.35% and a negative net margin of 189.52%.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

