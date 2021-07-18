Emercoin (EMC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,908.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $19,908.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,810,060 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

