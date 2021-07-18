Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report $10.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.32 million. Immatics posted sales of $7.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $41.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.33 million to $42.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.06 million, with estimates ranging from $38.47 million to $44.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immatics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of Immatics stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61. Immatics has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immatics during the first quarter valued at $610,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 434.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 65,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Immatics by 4,039.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.