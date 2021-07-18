Zacks: Analysts Expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings. STERIS reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $8.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.70. 305,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.31. STERIS has a 12 month low of $151.79 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in STERIS by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in STERIS by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in STERIS by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

