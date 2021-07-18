Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 68.8% in June

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS IMPUY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.74. 138,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

