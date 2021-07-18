$216.61 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post $216.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.70 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $219.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $913.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $919.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.38. 335,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.32. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 118,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 64,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

