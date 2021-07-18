Brokerages Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report $27.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.27 billion and the highest is $27.64 billion. Comcast posted sales of $23.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $113.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.63 billion to $114.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.98 billion to $124.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,409,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,646,147. The company has a market cap of $263.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95. Comcast has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,517,000. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 26,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 53,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

