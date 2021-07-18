Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,085 shares of company stock worth $6,470,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,446 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $8,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. 742,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,647. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.