Indexed Finance (NDX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,097.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00009314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $8,097.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00103171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00149098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,669.83 or 1.00101891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.