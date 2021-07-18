$838.01 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report sales of $838.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $847.92 million and the lowest is $831.14 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $747.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

MSM stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 392,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.