Short Interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Expands By 38.8%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FTFT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05. Future FinTech Group has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTFT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 28,733.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 120,395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.