FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Down 43.1% in June

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of FFBW worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFBW traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 4,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32. FFBW has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

