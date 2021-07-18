Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.36. 1,964,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,122. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.98. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,380,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 624,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,668,000 after purchasing an additional 74,936 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

