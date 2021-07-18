Fusion Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,365,020 shares of company stock valued at $776,472,986 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB stock traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $341.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,026,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,554,355. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $967.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

