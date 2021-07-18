$38.31 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post $38.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.60 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $37.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $150.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $155.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $158.16 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $169.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 467,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.58. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $685.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 832,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 445,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 515,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

