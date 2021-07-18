$0.61 EPS Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.65. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.47. 579,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. Graco has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CQS US LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 83,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Graco by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Graco by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

