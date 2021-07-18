The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.60.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of THG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $136.88. 112,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.81.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,845 shares of company stock worth $2,095,274. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.