MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.25 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00003934 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $81.84 million and $1.16 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,645.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,905.31 or 0.06020804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.01389070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00376158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00634529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.26 or 0.00392664 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00296188 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

