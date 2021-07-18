CryptoSoul Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,939.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $201,250.20 and approximately $1,939.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00034214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00243599 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00012829 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001576 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

