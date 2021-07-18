China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Up 64.6% in June

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.56% of China Finance Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JRJC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.48. 25,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. China Finance Online has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 102.82% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products.

