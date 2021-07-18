Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 66.6% in June

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the June 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Naspers stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57. Naspers has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $53.13.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

