EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $146,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

