Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.89 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

PKG stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.92. 490,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,420. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

