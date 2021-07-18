Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to post $376.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $398.40 million. Coherent posted sales of $298.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.49. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

