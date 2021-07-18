Shadows Market Cap Reaches $1.90 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $392,381.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

