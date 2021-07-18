2,216 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

CVX stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.62. 12,199,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,319,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $190.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.