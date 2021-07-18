Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $6,332,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 757,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 101,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 33,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

