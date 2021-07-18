First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FSD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,027. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

