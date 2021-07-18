Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Up 68.5% in June

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RNECY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. 23,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,985. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

