Truvestments Capital LLC Has $101,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 258,544 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,216,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,059,000 after acquiring an additional 68,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131,777 shares of company stock valued at $259,355,427 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

Shares of LLY opened at $232.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $239.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

