American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $282.46. 2,100,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $284.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

