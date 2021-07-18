Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) COO Thomas Cortese Sells 40,000 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $4,000,800.00.

Radian Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 790,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Radian Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

