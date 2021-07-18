Curate (XCUR) Market Cap Reaches $6.49 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Curate has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $177,822.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curate has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.00 or 0.00807433 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,577,388 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

