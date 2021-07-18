Analysts Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Target Price at $31.18

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,188,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,440,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

