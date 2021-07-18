Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 363 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,662,004. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $249.96. 2,113,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,633. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

