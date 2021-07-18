UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Consulta Ltd

Consulta Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 16.3% of Consulta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Consulta Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $316,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $7,069,698 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.70. 2,625,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,417. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

